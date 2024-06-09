Indonesia vs The Philippines Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024 

Indonesia host the Philippines at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to book their place in the third round of the campaign. With seven points in five games, Indonesia are currently second in Group F, just one point ahead of Vietnam, who will be aiming to move into the top two position on the final day.

However, if Team Garuda equals or betters their result on the final day, then their passage into the next round will be secured.

Having begun their campaign with a 5-1 demolition at the hands of Iraq, and then drawing against their upcoming opponents, the southeast Asian side picked up pace with consecutive wins over Vietnam. The Lions of Mesopotamia came back to haunt them again on Thursday by inflicting a 2-0 defeat on them, but all's not lost yet for Shin Tae-yong's side.

The Philippines, by contrast, have witnessed a more underwhelming campaign, failing to win any of their five qualifier games. Their only point in the bag so far came courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Indonesia on matchday two. All the reat have ended in defeats.

Ranked 141st in the world, the Street Dogs haven't won an official game since September 2023, when they beat Afghanistan 2-1 in a friendly match, six games ago. Can they have the last laugh on the final day of the qualifiers?

Indonesia vs The Philippines Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 clashes between the sides in history, with Indonesia winning 20 times over their southeast Asian rivals, and losing just once.

Indonesia's only ever loss in the fixture came back in November 2014, when Team Garuda were crushed 4-0 away from home in the AFF Championship.

The Street Dogs haven't won in their last six games, losing five matches.

Team Garuda haven't scored in their last two games.

In 11 games this year, Indonesia have won only thrice.

Indonesia vs The Philippines Prediction

Indonesia's progression hopes are on the line here, and we can see them coming flying out of the blocks to build pressure on the winless Street Dogs.

It will be close, but Team Garuda should be able to win, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Indonesia 2-1 The Philippines

Indonesia vs The Philippines Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Indonesia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

