Indonesia vs United Arab Emirates prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Indonesia play host to the United Arab Emirates at the Zabeel Stadium in Group G of the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off Monday’s 4-0 defeat against Vietnam, while the visitors claimed a 3-1 victory over Thailand.

Indonesia continued their horrid run of results last time out as they fell to a disappointing 4-0 loss against group leaders Vietnam.

After a goalless first half, Vietnam upped the ante as Ali Mabkhout and Fabio Lima both scored braces in the second half.

Indonesia have failed to taste victory in their last nine games across all competitions and are currently rooted to the bottom of Group G.

Their last win came back in June 2019, when they thrashed Vanatu 6-0 in a friendly fixture.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates continued their hunt for a place in the World Cup last time out when they claimed a 3-1 victory over Thailand.

This followed consecutive wins over India and Malaysia, where they scored 10 goals and kept clean sheets in both games.

With 12 points from six games, the UAE are currently second in the group, two points behind first-place Vietnam.

Indonesia vs United Arab Emirates Head-To-Head

The United Arab Emirates have a slight upper hand in this fixture, picking up three wins from their five meetings with Indonesia. The hosts, meanwhile, have picked up two victories.

Indonesia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

United Arab Emirates Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Indonesia vs United Arab Emirates Team News

Indonesia

Head coach Merah Putih has called up a very young and inexperienced squad for the qualifiers. They are the youngest side in the qualifiers and will aim to prove a point on the big stage. There are currently no injuries or suspension concerns in the Indonesia squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

United Arab Emirates

After initially calling up 34 players to the squad, head coach Bert van Marwijk has now reduced the squad to 24 players. There are also currently no injuries or suspension concerns in the squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Indonesia vs United Arab Emirates Predicted XI

Indonesia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nadeo Argawinata; Asnawi Mangkualam, Rizky Ridho, Arif Satria, Pratama Arhan; Syahrian Abhimanyu, Evan Dimas, Kadek Agung; Egy Maulana Vikry, Kushedya Hari Yudo, Witan

United Arab Emirates Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ali Khasif; Walid Abbas, Shahin Abdulrahman, Mahmoud Al Hammadi, Bandar Mohamed; Ali Salmin, Abdalla Ramadan, Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Fabio Lima; Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout

Indonesia vs United Arab Emirates Prediction

The United Arab Emirates have enjoyed a superb run in the qualifiers. They are unbeaten in six games and are close to sealing a place in the next round. In contrast, Indonesia are rooted at the bottom of the group after a poor run of results.

We predict the visitors will claim all three points against an inexperienced Indonesian side.

Prediction: Indonesia 1-3 United Arab Emirates

