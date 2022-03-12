Ingolstadt vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will face relegation-threatened FC Ingolstadt away from home in the 2. Bundesliga on Sunday.

Die Knappen have won just two of their last five games in the league, a run of form that has seen them slip to sixth in the league table.

Their most recent 4-3 defeat against Hansa Rostock at home was the final nail in the coffin for Dimitrios Grammozis, who was relieved of his duties after the loss.

Büskens: "I'm always looking to get the best out of everyone. We know that we have to pick up points if we still want to have a chance at promotion. We will do everything in order to remain in the race."



Büskens: "I'm always looking to get the best out of everyone. We know that we have to pick up points if we still want to have a chance at promotion. We will do everything in order to remain in the race."

Schalke will hope to return to winning ways this Sunday against Ingolstadt, a side who have struggled for form this season.

Ingolstadt have failed to win any of their last four games in the league, and are 11 points behind Dynamo Dresden, who occupy the relegation playoff spot.

Ingolstadt vs Schalke Head-to-head

Schalke have the edge in the head-to-head between the two teams with two wins from five matches.

Ingolstadt have managed just a solitary win, way back in 2016, when the two teams were in the Bundesliga. The fixture has ended all square twice.

Ingolstadt form guide: L-L-D-D-W

Schalke form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Ingolstadt vs Schalke Team News

Ingolstadt

Fatih Kaya, Hans Sarpei, Thomas Keller, Tobias Schrock and Michael Heinloth are all out injured for Ingolstadt.

Injured: Fatih Kaya, Hans Sarpei, Thomas Keller, Tobias Schrock, Michael Heinloth

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marcel Gaus

Schalke

Caretaker manager Mike Buskens revealed that Mehmed Aydin is still unavailable. Thomas Ouwejan is also unlikely to feature.

Mike Büskens on the squad: "Memo Aydin isn't available yet. We had hoped that Thomas Ouwejan would be able to play against Ingolstadt on Sunday, but it's not looking likely."



Mike Büskens on the squad: "Memo Aydin isn't available yet. We had hoped that Thomas Ouwejan would be able to play against Ingolstadt on Sunday, but it's not looking likely."

Salif Sane picked up an injury during the loss against Hansa Rostock and will not play against Ingolstadt. Club captain Danny Latza is doubtful after returning a suspected positive COVID test.

Michael Langer and Andreas Vindheim remain out injured.

Injured: Michael Langer, Andreas Vindheim, Thomas Ouwejan, Salif Sane, Mehmet Aydin

Doubtful: Danny Latza

Suspended: None

Ingolstadt vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

Ingolstadt Probable XI (4-4-2): Dejan Stojanovic; Dominik Franke, Nico Antonitsch, Visar Musliu, Nikola Stevanovic; Florian Pick, Merlin Rohl, Denis Linsmayer, Filip Bilbija; Dennis Eckert Ayensa, Stefan Kutschke

Schalke Probable XI (3-5-2): Martin Fraisl; Mallick Thiaw, Ko Itakura, Marcin Kaminski; Victor Palsson, Kerim Calhanoglu, Rodrigo Zalazar, Dominick Drexler, Darko Churlinov; Marius Bulter, Simon Terrode

Ingolstadt vs Schalke Prediction

Although there is uncertainty surrounding Schalke’s season, they have a better team on paper than Ingolstadt.

We expect the Royal Blues to bounce back and pick up a much-needed win against this season’s relegation favorites FC Ingolstadt.

Prediction: Ingolstadt 1-3 Schalke

Edited by Peter P