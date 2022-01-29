Injured Barcelona superstar Ansu Fati could return in two months - Reports

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati underwent a medical examination following another injury last week and reports suggest he could return sooner than expected.

The 19-year-old suffered a knock in the proximal tendon of his biceps femoris during their Copa del Rey encounter with Athletic Bilbao.

Having just returned from a lengthy injury lay-off, it was a huge blow for the young starlet, whose career has been blighted by recurring fitness concerns of late.

But there could be some good news for him.

After suggesting he could be sidelined for the next four months, Fati is now touted to return within two, according to Marca.

It's been difficult to ascertain the real extent of his absence, with medical examiners also differing in their opinions.

However, studying a raft of similar issues with other players has helped them shape their medical approach.

Based on that, it's now determined that Fati can recover in 60 days, which is music to the ears of Barcelona and Xavi.

Barcelona star's diagnosis similar to four rivals players from last season

His case was examined against the diagnosis of four players from last season - Sergio Canales, Rodrygo, Daniel Carvajal and Facundo Roncaglia - all of whom suffered similar injuries.

Carvajal injured his tendon in the right thigh, while Roncaglia suffered a rupture in the anterior rectus of his right leg on the tendon.

Rodrygo had also sustained a knock to his right leg, while Canales was out with a grade II injury to his tendon.

All these players had the option of undergoing surgery or a more conversative treatment which didn't require them to go to the operation room.

Each of them chose the second method and their recovery time was tracked.

While Rodyrgo took the longest time at 67 days, Caravajal and Roncaglia weren't too far behind at 65. However, Canales showed the fastest recovery at just 42 days.

Another Barcelona player, Ousmane Dembele, also suffered a similar injury in 2017 but he underwent surgery and was sidelined for three to four months.

Fati has dodged a bullet by opting against surgery.

Having missed almost the entirety of the campaign so far, the youngster would have also missed the home stretch.

But now, if things go according to plan, Xavi will have Fati back in the squad by the end of March, a crucial period in their push for silverware.

