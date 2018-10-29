Injured Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez celebrate together after El Clasico victory

What's the story?

Injured Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez celebrated the Catalan giants' 5-1 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid travelled to Camp Nou for the much-awaited El Clasico clash against Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona on Sunday.

The game marked the first time El Clasico did not feature Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo since 2007.

It was a great night for the Catalan giants as they humiliated their Madrid opponents in a game that saw Luis Suarez taking the goal-scoring torch from captain Messi and netting a hattrick to help his side to a thrilling 5-1 win.

The first goal came from former Liverpool star Phillipe Coutinho after which a penalty was awarded to Barcelona owing to the Video Assistant Referee. The spot-kick was promptly converted by Suarez in the first half, which was just the beginning of his match-winning treble.

The Uruguayan then netted two other goals which, together with an Arturo Vidal header, condemned the Los Blancos to an inevitable loss.

The defeat puts Lopetegui in a compromising position as his future as Madrid's boss continues to be up in the air as reports of Antonio Conte replacing him are doing the rounds.

The heart of the matter

After the game, the star of the match, Luis Suarez and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi were seen celebrating the Catalans' thrilling win by sharing a glass of wine.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a series of photos of the celebration on social media.

A photo of the two on Messi's Facebook page was accompanied by the caption, "Celebrating the win and the hat-trick, impressive stuff!!! Congratulations to everyone. - LIO"

What's next?

The win puts Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table with 21 points while Real Madrid stand at 9th place with 14 points.