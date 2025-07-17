Instituto vs River Plate Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Instituto and River Plate will battle for three points in an Argentine Primera Division fixture on Saturday (July 19th). The game will be played at Estadio Presidente Peron.

The hosts will be aiming to build on the 1-0 away win they registered over Gimnasia La Plata in their opening game of the campaign last weekend. Alex Luna broke the deadlock in the 44th minute, and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

River Plate, meanwhile, began their campaign by claiming maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Platense. Facundo Colidio opened the scoring in the seventh minute, while Ronaldo Martinez equalized in the 24th minute. Colidio turned provider for Maximiliano Salas in the 39th minute to ensure the hosts went into the break in the lead. Platense were reduced to 10 men when Marcos Portillo was sent off with 15 minutes to go, and Miguel Borja made sure of the win in injury time.

The respective wins mean both sides have three points in Group B.

Instituto vs River Plate Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

River Plate are unbeaten in the last 14 head-to-head games, winning 12 games in this sequence.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when River Plate claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of River Plate's last seven competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Instituto's last five games have been level at the break.

There have been four red cards issued in River's last three games.

Instituto vs River Plate Prediction

Instituto began the new campaign on a winning note. They enter this game as the underdogs despite playing in front of their fans.

River Plate had a relatively disappointing Club World Cup campaign that saw them fail to progress beyond the group stage. They put that behind them to see off Platense and will be expected to make it two wins from two here.

Marcelo Gallardo's side should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Instituto 1-2 River Plate

Instituto vs River Plate Betting Tips

Tip 1 - River Plate to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More