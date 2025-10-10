Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th October 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Preview

Inter Miami are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Herons thrashed New England Revolution by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami and Atlanta United are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won seven matches apiece out of the last 18 games played between the two teams.

After a winless run of two matches on the trot without a single clean sheet in all competitions, Inter Miami secured a 4-1 victory against New England Revolution in their previous game.

Inter Miami have conceded at least one goal in 15 of their last 16 matches in all competitions, with their only clean sheet during this period coming in a 4-0 victory against New York City FC last month.

Atlanta United are winless in their last five matches in all competitions.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction

Inter Miami have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their players. Jordi Alba scored a brace in his previous game and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Atlanta United have struggled so far this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Atlanta United

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

