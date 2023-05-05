Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

Inter Miami will play host to Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Preview

After a dream start to the new season, with two straight wins, Inter Miami’s campaign slumped into a nightmare, as they endured six back-to-back defeats. However, there appears to be some improvement following their victory over Miami FC in the US Open Cup and an away-league win over Columbus.

The Herons, who made it to the playoffs last season, will hope to build on those victories and keep pace with other teams in the Eastern Conference. They currently sit 12th on nine points with one game in hand. Coach Phil Neville had blamed their poor performance on injuries. However, up to four players remain sidelined.

Atlanta United are in third place with 18 points in the Eastern Conference standings behind New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati (21 points each). A win in Miami could put them joyfully in front but their away record is far from being impressive. They have succeeded on the road just once in their last five outings.

The Five Stripes were defeated 3-1 by Nashville SC in their last league action days after losing to Memphis 901 in the US Open Cup. Head coach Gonzalo Pineda will hope to avoid a further setback in their push to establish a stranglehold in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta United got the better of Inter Miami 2-0 in their last meeting.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Atlanta United.

Inter Miami have won twice and drawn twice in their last four clashes with Atlanta United at home.

Inter Miami have won twice and lost thrice in their last five home matches.

Atlanta United have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Inter Miami have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Atlanta United have won once, drawn twice and lost twice.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction

With resources already stretched, the hosts will be counting on top scorer Leonardo Campana (two goals) and Jean Mota, who boasts three assists.

Upfield responsibilities for Atlanta will largely fall on Thiago Almada following the absence of Georgios Giakoumakis due to injury. Both players have scored five times for the visitors.

Inter Miami will strive for a second straight win as they seek to end their rot.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Inter Miami

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atlanta United to score - Yes

