Inter Miami vs Atlas Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Inter Miami will face Atlas at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday in the opening round of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The home side have enjoyed an overall positive Major League Soccer campaign, most recently playing out a goalless draw with Cincinnati and will be looking to replicate a similar showing on the regional stage over the next week.

They kicked off their Leagues Cup campaign last year with a 2-0 win over Puebla, with the now-departed Matias Rojas opening the scoring less than 10 minutes into the contest before star striker Luis Suarez doubled their advantage in the second-half.

Atlas, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their Liga MX Apertura campaign, beating Puebla 3-2 on opening day and drawing 3-3 with Cruz Azul in game two. They then suffered a comprehensive 3-1 defeat to Monterrey last time out as they struggled to cope with German Berterame in the opposition attack, with the Mexico international scoring a brilliant hat-trick.

Like their midweek opponents, the visitors also opened their Leagues Cup campaign last season with a win as they beat Houston Dynamo 1-0 with Jose Rivaldo Lozano coming off the bench to score a late winner.

Inter Miami vs Atlas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Inter Miami have had five competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won two of those games and lost the other three.

Atlas have the worst defensive record in the Liga MX Apertura so far with eight goals conceded in three games.

The Herons are one-time winners of the Leagues Cup, winning the regional showpiece in 2023, while Atlas have been knocked out in the round of 32 in their previous two appearances in the tournament.

Inter Miami vs Atlas Prediction

Inter Miami are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last six games. They have picked up three wins and a draw from their last four home games and will head into the midweek clash as clear favorites.

Los Rojinegros' latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak in competitive action and they will be looking to put out a response here. They are, however going up against a rested Lionel Messi and could lose this one.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Atlas

Inter Miami vs Atlas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter Miami

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of the visitors' last 10 matches)

Tip 4 - Lionel Messi to score/assist in the match: YES

