Inter Miami vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Austin FC lock horns with Inter Miami in an important clash at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs Austin FC Preview

Inter Miami are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Herons slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Austin FC, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Texas-based outfit eased past local rivals Houston Dynamo by a 3-0 margin last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austin FC have an excellent record against Inter Miami and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams in the MLS so far.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a 5-1 victory for Austin FC - the highest number of goals scored by Austin FC and conceded by Inter Miami in a single game in both the clubs' histories.

Inter Miami have lost their last seven matches in the MLS and have lost 13 of their first 18 games this season - only the fifth MLS team to have endured such a run since the turn of the century.

Austin FC have won their last two matches by a 3-0 margin and have managed to keep consecutive clean sheets in the MLS for the first time in their history.

Inter Miami vs Austin FC Prediction

Austin FC have stepped up to the plate this season and have enjoyed an impressive resurgence this month. The Texas-based side are coming off two derby victories in the MLS and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami have been in abysmal form this season and may well need to endure yet another debacle this weekend. Austin FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-3 Austin FC

Inter Miami vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gyasi Zardes to score - Yes

