Inter Miami vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Barcelona are back in action with another friendly this week as they lock horns with Inter Miami in an intriguing clash at the DRV PNK Stadium on Tuesday. The Catalans have made important additions to their squad this summer and have a point to prove in the coming months.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona Preview

Inter Miami are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have flattered to deceive over the past year. The Herons edged Charlotte FC to a 3-2 margin in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this week.

Barcelona finished in second place in the La Liga standings last season and have not been at their best in recent years. The Blaugrana have shown a considerable degree of improvement under Xavi and will look to work on their form during their pre-season tour.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have never played a fixture against Barcelona and will need to adapt to Xavi's formidable style of play this week.

Gonzalo Higuain's goal against Philadelphia Union was his first for Inter Miami since April this year - the Argentina has failed to register a single shot on target for the club in the three months preceding this goal.

Barcelona managed only 73 points from their 38 matches in La Liga last season - their lowest tally in the competition in over 14 years.

Before their defeat against league-leaders Philadelphia Union last week, Inter Miami were unbeaten in six consecutive MLS games at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Barcelona scored only 68 goals in their 38 games in La Liga last season - their worst performance in the final third over a season since the 2003-04 campaign.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have exceeded expectations in the transfer market and will look to prove their critics wrong next season. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski can be lethal on their day and are in contention to make their Blaugrana debuts this week.

Inter Miami have not been at their best over the past year and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-4 Barcelona

Inter Miami vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raphinha to score - Yes

