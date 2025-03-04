Inter Miami vs Cavalier Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025 

Inter Miami and Cavalier will square off in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 tie on Thursday (March 6th). The game will be played at Chase Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-1 away win over Houston Dynamo in MLS over the weekend. They were 3-0 up at the break courtesy of Telasco Segovia's brace, with his goals coming either side of Tadeo Allende's 37th-minute strike. Luis Suarez completed the scoring for the visitors in the 79th minute while Nicolas Lodeiro pulled one back for the hosts six minutes later.

Cavalier, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback away win over Chapelton in the Jamaican Premier League. They went behind to Nesahwn Bennett's 26th-minute strike while Jalmaro Calvin equalied with 20 minutes left on the clock. Shaquille Stein scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

The Kingston outfit will now turn their attention to the continental competition and received a bye to this stage courtesy of their status as 2024 Carribbean Cup champions. Inter Miami eliminated Sporting Kansas City with a 4-1 aggregate win to get here.

Inter Miami vs Cavalier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting beween the two sides.

Four of Cavalier's last six games have been level at the break.

Inter Miami have made a four-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (three wins).

Cavalier have scored at least two goals in four of their last five away games.

Six of Inter Miami's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Inter Miami vs Cavalier Prediction

Inter Miami made light work of Sporting Kansas City to get here and also registered their first league win of the season over the weekend. They were without talisman Lionel Messi in that game and the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner should be well-rested to lead his side's quest for the quarterfinal in the Champions Cup.

Cavalier's title defense has not gone to plan this season in the Jamaican Premier League. They sit in fourth spot but are all-but guaranteed to make it to the playoffs.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Cavalier

Inter Miami vs Cavalier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Miami to score in both halves

