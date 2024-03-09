Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as CF Montreal take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in an important encounter at the Chase Stadium on Sunday.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Preview

CF Montreal are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side edged FC Dallas to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form in recent weeks. The Herons were held to a 2-2 draw by Nashville SC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CF Montreal have an impressive recent record against Inter Miami and have won five out of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's one victory.

Inter Miami have won six of their eight matches at home against Canadian opponents in the MLS but did suffer their only two defeats in such games against CF Montreal.

Lionel Messi played his 112th game over the course of his career where his team scored at least five goals when Inter Miami secured a 5-0 victory against Orlando City last week.

CF Montreal are unbeaten in their first two matches away from home in the MLS this season and could start a campaign with three consecutive such results for the first time in their history.

Lionel Messi has contributed to at least one goal in each of Inter Miami's three MLS games so far this season.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Prediction

Inter Miami have an exceptional squad at their disposal and will be intent on winning silverware this season. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have found the back of the net in each of their last two games and will look to make their mark on Sunday.

CF Montreal have also been impressive this season but will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Inter Miami are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 CF Montreal

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes