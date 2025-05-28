Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as CF Montreal take on Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Preview

CF Montreal are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Los Angeles FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Herons played out a 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CF Montreal have a good recent record against Inter Miami and have won six out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's three victories.

CF Montreal have won three of their five matches away from home against Inter Miami in the regular season of MLS and won their previous such match in the competition by a 3-2 margin in March last year.

Inter Miami have lost three of their last four matches at home in all competitions - they had lose only two of the 24 such games preceding this run.

CF Montreal have picked up only eight points from their 15 matches in MLS so far this season.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. Lionel Messi has shown glimpses of his ability this season and will need to bring his experience to the fore this week.

CF Montreal have been in abysmal form so far and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 CF Montreal

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

