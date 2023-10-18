Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Charlotte FC lock horns with Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Preview

Inter Miami are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The Herons slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side eased past Chicago Fire by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have a slight edge over Charlotte FC and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Charlotte FC's one victory.

The home side has won all three matches played between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC in the MLS, with Inter Miami winning each of their last two such games in the competition.

With their 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami have now lost consecutive matches in the MLS for the first time since June this year.

Charlotte FC have won two matches in a row in the MLS for the first time since a run of four victories on the trot in the competition in May this year.

Inter Miami's 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati was only the third time they failed to find the back of the net in a run of 27 matches in all competitions.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Prediction

Inter Miami are in the midst of a slump at the moment and cannot afford another poor result this week. With Lionel Messi away on international duty, the likes of Josef Martinez and Facundo Farias will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Charlotte FC can pack a punch on their day and have managed to rediscover their form over the past week. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-1 Charlotte FC

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Josef Martinez to score - Yes