Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11, 2023 

Inter Miami and Charlotte FC continue their Leagues Cup sojourn when they square off in the quarterfinal at Fort Lauderdale on Friday (August 11).

Inter booked their spot in the last eight with a thrilling shootout win over FC Dallas. The exhilarating game saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 4-4 draw.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring from Jordi Alba's assist in the sixth minute in a move that rolled back the years. Dallas rallied to claim a 4-2 lead by the 69th minute. However, Messi still had a say, as his cross was turned by Marco Farfan into his own net in the 80th minute.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner then completed the turnaround with a pristine free-kick in the 84th minute to force penalties. He subsequently took the first spot-kick in an eventual 4-2 win in the shootout.

Charlotte, meanwhile, beat Houston Dynamo with a 2-1 comeback win in the previous round. Corey Baird had put the Dynamo ahead in the tenth minute, but Patrick Agyemang drew the game level in the 80th minute before Micael scored an own goal one minute later.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Inter lead 2-1.

Nine of Inter's last ten games across competitions, including the last seven, have produced at least three goals.

Charlotte are winless in six away games across competitions.

Inter are unbeaten in five home games, winning the last three.

Lionel Messi has scored in all four games he has played for Miami, scoring seven goals.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Prediction

Lionel Messi's impact on Inter Miami has been instant and immense, leaving them as the favourites to win the Leagues Cup. This is a long way off from a few weeks ago when they were the worst team in the MLS.

Charlotte, meanwhile, have been poor on the road, and their chances of getting anything are slim. A Messi-inspired Inter look unstoppable, so expect Gerardo Martino's side to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Inter 3-1 Charlotte

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lionel Messi to score any time