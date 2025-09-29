Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Chicago Fire lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Chase Stadium on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Columbus Crew by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Herons were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Toronto FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won four out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's three victories.

After a run of consecutive defeats in all competitions without scoring a single goal, Inter Miami have remained unbeaten in their last four matches and have won three of these games.

Inter Miami have conceded at least one goal in 13 of their last 14 matches in all competitions, with their only clean sheet during this period coming in a 0-0 stalemate against FC Cincinnati in July this year.

Chicago Fire have won three of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-1 margin against New York City FC this month.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Inter Miami have been impressive over the past month and have relied heavily on their star-studded attacking lineup in MLS. Lionel Messi has been talismanic yet again for the Herons and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Chicago Fire have punched above their weight this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Chicago Fire

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

