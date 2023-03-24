Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023

Inter Miami host Chicago Fire at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday (March 25) in the MLS.

The Herons head into the weekend on a run of two wins in as many home games this season and will look to continue in the same vein. Inter failed to return to winning ways last Sunday (March 19), when they fell to a 2-0 loss at Toronto FC.

Before that, Phil Neville's men kicked off their campaign with successive wins over CF Montreal and Philadelphia Union before suffering a 1-0 defeat at New York City FC on March 12. After a relatively decent start to the season, Inter are seventh in the Eastern Conference, level on points with sixth-placed Philadelphia Union.

Meanwhile, Chicago were denied their first win of the campaign, as they played out a pulsating 3-3 draw with FC Cincinnati, bottling a two-goal lead in the final six minutes.

Before that, Ezra Hendrickson's side kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against New York City FC on March 5, a week before losing 1-0 to Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Chicago are rock-bottom in the conference and are winless in six games.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last four meetings, Chicago hold a superior record in the fixture.

Inter's only victory in the fixture came in August 2021, when they edged out Hendrickson's men 3-2 at home, while the spoils have been shared once.

Chicago are winless in six games across competitions, drawing four and losing twice since a 4-0 friendly win over Sacramento Republic FC in February.

The Herons are winless in five of their last seven games since January, losing four and drawing one since January’s friendlies.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Chicago have stumbled into the new campaign and will look to pick up a morale-boosting win. However, Inter have been solid at home this season and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Chicago Fire

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter

Tip 2: First to score - Inter (Chicago have conceded first in their last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Miami's last eight games.)

