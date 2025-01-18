Inter Miami vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

Inter Miami and Club America will square off in a club friendly on Saturday (January 18th). The game will be played at the Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas).

Inter Miami have not been in action since falling to a 3-2 defeat to Atlanta United in the MLS playoff in December 2024. They went ahead through Matias Rojas' 17th-minute strike but Jamal Thiare scored a brace to put Atlanta 2-1 up by the 21st minute. Lionel Messi equalized 20 minutes into the second half but Bartosz Slisz scored the match-winner to help his side advance to the quarterfinal.

Club America, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Club Tijuana in the Liga MX Clausura. They went behind to Jesus Hernandez' 37th-minute strike while Esteban Lozano stepped off the bench on the hour-mark and equalized two minutes later.

Andre Jardine's side will use this game to prepare for their league game away to Santos Laguna next week. This is one of five pre-season friendlies lined up for Inter Miami ahead of their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie with Sporting Kansas City.

Inter Miami vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Ten of Inter Miami's last 11 games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Club America are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions (five wins).

Five of Inter Miami's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Club America's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Inter Miami vs Club America Prediction

Inter Miami ended last season as Eastern Conference regular season champions and also won the Supporters' Shield. However, they ended up capitulating in the first stage of the knockout rounds, falling to a narrow defeat to Atlanta United after three legs.

Club America won the Liga MX Apertura in December 2024 and have continued the Clausura campaign from where they left off. They might not take this game as seriously as their opponents, with more focus likely to be given to their league game next week.

We are backing Inter Miami to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Club America

Inter Miami vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Inter Miami to score over 1.5 goals

