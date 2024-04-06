Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the Chase Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rapids edged Los Angeles FC to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in second place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against New York City FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami and Colorado Rapids are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played out a draw in the only match that has been played between the two teams so far.

Since the start of last season, Inter Miami have won only seven of the 32 matches in the regular season of the MLS in which Lionel Messi has not played a part.

Colorado Rapids won their second game of the season against Los Angeles FC last week and had to wait till May to achieve the same feat last season.

Luis Suarez has picked up three goals and three assists in his first three matches at home for Inter Miami in the MLS and has contributed to at least one goal in each of these games.

Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Inter Miami have largely failed to meet expectations over the past year and have been a shadow of their best selves without Lionel Messi in the team. Luis Suarez has made his mark this season, however, and will look to step up in the absence of his Argentine teammate.

Colorado Rapids have made progress this season but will need to be at their best this weekend. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 Colorado Rapids

Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Suarez to score - Yes