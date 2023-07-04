Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Columbus Crew lock horns with Inter Miami in an important encounter at the DRV PNK Stadium on Tuesday.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Crew edged New York Red Bulls to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Austin FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have a slight edge over Columbus Crew and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Columbus Crew's two victories.

Inter Miami have won both their matches at home against Columbus Crew so far - the Crew are one of only two opponents to have never picked up an away point against Inter Miami.

Inter Miami held Austin FC to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and managed to end a losing streak of seven consecutive matches in the MLS.

Columbus Crew have won five of their last six matches in the MLS but have won only one of these five games away from home.

Josef Martinez scored his fifth goal of the season for Inter Miami last week - Austin FC was the 27th different team he has scored against in the MLS.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Inter Miami have struggled to cope with their opponents in the MLS and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. Josef Martinez has stepped up for the Herons this season and will look to make an impact this week.

Columbus Crew can pack a punch on their day and have shown flashes of their potential this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 Columbus Crew

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Josef Martinez to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes