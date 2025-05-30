Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Columbus Crew lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in a crucial encounter at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Preview

Inter Miami are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Herons eased past CF Montreal by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Crew were held to a 2-2 draw by Nashville SC in their prevous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have an excellent recent record against Columbus Crew and have won six out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Columbus Crew's three victories.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last six matches against Inter Miami in the regular season of MLS and have won each of their last three such games in a row.

Lionel Messi picked up two goals and an assist against CF Montreal in Inter Miami's previous game in MLS - Messi's team has won the last 148 games in which he has recorded at least three goal contributions in a single fixture.

Columbus Crew were on an unbeaten run of 11 matches away from home in MLS before they suffered a defeat against Charlotte FC last week.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Inter Miami are yet to hit their stride this season but made a strong statement of intent in their previous game. Lionel Messi was sensational on the day and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Columbus Crew have stepped up to the plate so far but will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-2 Columbus Crew

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

