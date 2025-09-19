Inter Miami vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Orlando City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Herons eased past Seattle Sounders by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Miami vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won four out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's three victories.

After a run of consecutive defeats in all competitions with six goals conceded and no goals scored, Inter Miami managed to secure a 3-1 victory against Seattle Sounders in MLS this week.

DC United are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions but have won only one of these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin at the hands of New England Revolution in an MLS match last month.

Inter Miami are unbeaten in their last four matches against DC United in all competitions and have secured two victories in these games.

Inter Miami vs DC United Prediction

Inter Miami have managed to recover from their recent slump and will look to build some momentum in the coming weeks. Lionel Messi has stepped up to the plate for the Herons this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

DC United have been inconsistent over the past year and have a poor recent record in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 DC United

Inter Miami vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

