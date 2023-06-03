Inter Miami vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with a struggling Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a disappointing 2-2 draw against CF Montreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in abysmal form this season. The Herons slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Inter Miami vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have a good recent record against Inter Miami and have won three out of the last five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's one victory.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a 3-2 victory for Inter Miami, marking their first victory against DC United in five attempts in the MLS.

Inter Miami have lost 10 of their first 15 matches in the MLS - their worst record at this stage of the competition since a similar run in 2020.

After a winning streak of four consecutive matches in the MLS, DC United have managed to win only one of their last seven games in the competition.

Inter Miami striker Josef Martinez has scored eight goals in his 11 games against DC United in the MLS.

Inter Miami vs DC United Prediction

Inter Miami have been in abysmal form in the MLS this season and are in need of an immediate resurgence. Josef Martinez can be lethal on his day and will need his teammates to be at their creative best this weekend.

DC United are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have a poor defensive record this month. Inter Miami can pack a punch on their day and are perfectly capable of winning this match.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 DC United

Inter Miami vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Josef Martinez to score - Yes

