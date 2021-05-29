Inter Miami vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as Inter Miami take on DC United at the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a victory this weekend.

DC United are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to step up this weekend.

Inter Miami have also endured an underwhelming campaign so far and find themselves in ninth place in the league table. Phil Neville's charges suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in their previous game and will need to bounce back on Sunday.

Inter Miami vs DC United Head-to-Head

DC United have an impressive record against Inter Miami and have won the only game played between the two teams. Inter Miami have never defeated DC United and will look to create history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for DC United. Inter Miami have improved in recent months and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: L-W-L-D-D

DC United form guide in the MLS: L-L-W-L-L

Inter Miami vs DC United Team News

Inter Miami have a strong squad

Inter Miami

Nicolas Figal, Robbie Robinson, and Julian Carranza have recovered from their injuries and will be available for this game. Leandro Pirez picked up his fifth yellow card last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Leandro Pirez

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Steven Birnbaum is recovering from surgery at the moment and has been ruled out for the next few weeks. Erik Sorga, Donovan Pines, Yordy Reyna, and Chris Odoi-Atsem are also injured and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Steven Birnbaum, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines, Yordy Reyna, Erik Sorga

Doubtful: Bill Hamid

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs DC United Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Joevin Jones, Nicolas Figal, Ryan Shawcross, Kevin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Robbie Robbinson, Federico Higuain, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jon Kempin; Tony Alfaro, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Andy Najar; Joseph Mora, Russell Canouse, Moses Nyeman, Paul Arriola; Julian Gressel, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad

Inter Miami vs DC United Prediction

Inter Miami have made impressive strides with their performances in recent months and have a point to prove in this game. The likes of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain have not been at their best and will need to step up this weekend.

DC United have endured a miserable campaign so far and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Inter Miami are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 DC United

