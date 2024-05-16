Inter Miami vs DC United Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as DC United take on Inter Miami at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

DC United are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Herons were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Orlando City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Inter Miami vs DC United Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have an impressive record against DC United and have won four out of the eight matches played between the two teams. DC United have managed two victories against DC United and will look to close the gap in this fixture.

Inter Miami form guide: D-W-W-W-W

DC United form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Inter Miami vs DC United Team News

Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has made progress with his recovery this week but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Robbie Robinson, Facundo Farias, and Diego Gomez are injured and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Robbie Robinson, Facundo Farias, Diego Gomez

Doubtful: Lionel Messi, Shanyder Borgelin, Ian Fray

Suspended: None

DC United

Russell Canouse is the only injury concern for DC United at the moment and will be unavailable for selection this weekend.

Injured: Russell Canouse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs DC United Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-3-3): Callender, Weigandt, Kryvtsov, Freire, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz; Rojas, Suarez, Campana

DC United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Bono; Herrera, McVey, Bartlett, Peltola, Jeahze; Pirani, Rodriguez, Klich; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke

Inter Miami vs DC United Prediction

Inter Miami may have to do without Lionel Messi yet again this weekend and did not inspire confidence without their talisman against Orlando City. The likes of Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets will need to bring their experience to the fore in this fixture.

DC United have struggled in recent weeks and will be up against a formidable opponent this weekend. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 DC United