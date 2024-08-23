Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Cincinnati lock horns with Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The away side slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have been exceptional this season. The Herons suffered a 3-2 defeat against Columbus Crew in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four matches apiece out of the nine games played between the two teams.
  • Inter Miami won their first four matches against FC Cincinnati in MLS but have since won only four of their last five such matches in the competition.
  • Inter Miami have won each of their last five matches at home in all competitions and have scored multiple goals in each of their five victories during this period.
  • FC Cincinnati lost their previous game away from home against New York Red Bulls last month and have not lost consecutive away games in all competitions in over two years.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Inter Miami have a star-studded squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Luis Suarez has been prolific for the Herons and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Inter Miami are in better form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Suarez to score - Yes

