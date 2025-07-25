Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Cincinnati lock horns with Inter Miami in an important encounter at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Preview

Inter Miami are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Herons thrashed New York Red Bulls by a comprehensive 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. The away side edged Real Salt Lake to a narrow 1-0 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won five matches apiece out of the 11 games played between the two teams.

Inter Miami have won each of their last three matches at home in all competitions this season.

Inter Miami have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their 10 matches at home in the regular season of MLS so far this season.

FC Cincinnati have failed to find the back of the net in only two of their 12 matches away from home in the regular season of MLS this season.

Lionel Messi has been exceptional for Inter Miami and has scored 18 goals for the Herons this season.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal and have come into their own in recent weeks. With Lionel Messi suspended this week, the likes of Federico Redondo and Telasco Segovia will need to step up to the plate on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati have also been impressive this season and will look to extend their impressive run. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

