Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as FC Cincinnati lock horns with Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Herons slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have an impressive record against FC Cincinnati and have won four out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's two victories.

After winning their first four matches against FC Cincinnati in all competitions, Inter Miami are winless in their last four such games but have never lost a home game against FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami lost for only the third time in their last 13 matches in the regular season of the MLS this week. Gerardo Martino is yet to suffer consecutive defeats in his 85 matches as a manager of an MLS team.

FC Cincinnati have lost only three matches away from home this season - only two teams since 2012 have completed a full MLS season with such a record away from home.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Inter Miami have flattered to deceive over the past month and are in desperate need of a resurgence at the moment. With Lionel Messi's fitness in question ahead of this game, the Herons will need to dig deep to put up a respectable showing.

FC Cincinnati have been in exceptional form this season and have a stellar away record in the MLS. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score - Yes