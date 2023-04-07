Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

Inter Miami will play host to FC Dallas at DRV PNK Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs Dallas FC Preview

Inter Miami’s dire form is cause for concern as the FC Dallas clash looms. The hosts have lost their last four matches - one at home and three away – conceding seven goals against two. They have won twice in six outings and sit 17th with six points in the overall standings. Their last meeting with Dallas ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Herons finished 12th in the overall table last season and made it to the playoffs but crashed out in the first round. Inter Miami appear to have been diminished by early injuries, with half a dozen players still unavailable for selection, including captain Gregore.

The visitors have endured a mixed start to the season, winning twice, drawing twice, and losing twice in six games. Nevertheless, FC Dallas sit just outside the top 10, in the 11th spot, level on eight points with New York City and Orlando City. They are yet to record an away win this season.

The Hoops had a relatively successful season last year, finishing seventh overall. They qualified for the playoffs but were dumped out in the semifinals. Jesús Ferreira, who led the side with 18 goals last season, is eying a similar feat this term after netting thrice.

Inter Miami vs Dallas FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have met twice, with Dallas winning one game and the other ending in a 1-1 draw.

Inter Miami have been outscored 7-4 in their last five matches.

Inter Miami have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Dallas have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Inter Miami have won once and lost four times in their last five matches, while Dallas have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Inter Miami vs Dallas FC Prediction

Franco Negri boasts one goal and one assist for the hosts. Four other players have scored once each, including new signing Nicolas Stefanelli.

Jesús Ferreira remains one of the most dreaded forwards in the league. However, Alan Velasco has also been a top performer for the visitors, with two goals to his name thus far.

Inter Miami will strive to exploit home advantage and stop the rot before it becomes a major crisis.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 FC Dallas

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Inter Miami

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first – Yes

Tip 4: FC Dallas - Yes

