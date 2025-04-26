Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

Fresh off a heartbreaking result in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Inter Miami return to action in MLS when they host FC Dallas on Sunday. Eric Quill’s side journey to the Chase Stadium unbeaten in five away matches.

Inter Miami suffered a huge blow in their quest for a first Champions Cup title, as they fell to a 2-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps in the semi-final first leg on Friday.

Javier Mascherano’s men turn their focus to MLS, where they are the only unbeaten side this season, winning five of eight matches.

With 18 points from eight matches, Miami are third in the Eastern Conference, one point behind first-placed Charlotte FC, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Dallas drew goalless with Minnesota United at the Allianz Stadium last Sunday. That followed a 1-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders at the Toyota Stadium on April 13, which snapped their three-game unbeaten run.

Dallas have 12 points from nine matches to sit ninth in the Western Conference, level on points with eighth-placed Seattle.

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Dallas have three wins from their last five meetings with Miami, whose lone win came in August 2023, on penalties in the Leagues Cup, while the spoils have been shared once.

Dallas are on a run of six MLS away matches without defeat, winning two, since a 3-2 loss to San Jose Earthquakes in October.

Miami are unbeaten in seven home games across competitions this season, winning five.

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Prediction

The last five meetings between the two sides have produced a combined 15 goals, so anticipate another action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action.

Miami will look to secure a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to the Champions Cup and should edge out Dallas at home.

Prediction: Miami 2-0 Dallas

Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Miami to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of Dallas’ last nine games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Dallas’ last seven matches.)

