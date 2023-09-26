Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2023

The US Open Cup culminates in an exciting final this week as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in a crucial encounter at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday.

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment but have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Herons were held to a 1-1 draw by Orlando City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a good record against Inter Miami and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's one victory.

After a run of only eight victories in 28 matches in the MLS, Inter Miami have won nine of their last 14 such games in the competition.

Inter Miami have won only one of the last 11 matches that they have played without Lionel Messi in their ranks in all competitions, with their only such victory coming by a 4-0 margin against Toronto FC last week.

Houston Dynamo have won only one of their last four matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 4-1 margin against Vancouver Whitecaps last week.

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Inter Miami have been in impressive form under Gerardo Martino but may have to do without Lionel Messi this week. Facundo Farias and Leonardo Campana have stepped up to the plate this month and will look to make their mark this week.

Houston Dynamo can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Houston Dynamo

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Facundo Farias to score - Yes