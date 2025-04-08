Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Los Angeles FC lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday. Los Angeles FC won the first leg by a narrow 1-0 scoreline and will look to maintain their lead this week.

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in second place in the Eastern Conference league table and have been in excellent form this season. The Herons were held to a 1-1 draw by Toronto FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have an excellent record against Inter Miami and have won three out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's one victory.

Los Angeles FC have alternated between victory and defeat in their last five matches in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in each of their two victories during this period.

After a winning run of seven matches on the trot in all competitions, Inter Miami are winless in their last two games and have scored only one goal in these matches.

Los Angeles FC have won three of their four matches against Inter Miami, with their only defeat against the Herons coming by a 3-1 scoreline in 2023.

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. Lionel Messi has been talismanic yet again for the Herons this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC have blown hot and cold this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-0 Los Angeles FC

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Inter Miami to keep a clean sheet - Yes

