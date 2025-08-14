Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy take on Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy PreviewLos Angeles Galaxy are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to make a mark this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The Herons suffered a 4-1 defeat against Orlando City in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key NumbersLos Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Inter Miami and have won one out of the two matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw. Inter Miami have never defeated Los Angeles Galaxy in an official MLS fixture.Inter Miami were on an unbeaten run of five matches on the trot in all competitions before they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Orlando City in their previous game.Los Angeles Galaxy have won two of their last four matches in all competitions and have scored nine goals in their two victories during this period.The two matches played out between Inter Miami and Los Angeles Galaxy have witnessed both teams score goals.Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy PredictionInter Miami have blown hot and cold so far this season and will be intent on turning their campaign around. Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.Los Angeles Galaxy have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Los Angeles GalaxyInter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting TipsTip 1: Result - Inter Miami to winTip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - YesTip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes