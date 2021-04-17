Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back with another edition this weekend as Inter Miami lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an intriguing encounter in Florida on Sunday. Both teams have been disappointing in recent months and have a point to prove going into this match.

Inter Miami endured a difficult campaign in 2020 and finished in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. David Beckham's MLS side edged Miami FC to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will need to be at its best on Sunday.

Los Angeles Galaxy were equally disappointing in the Western Conference last year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. The California-based side has not enjoyed a good month and will need to find its feet ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have never faced Los Angeles Galaxy in an official MLS fixture and will want to get their track record off to a good start this weekend. The home side has improved in recent weeks and will want to make a statement in this match.

Both sides have their fair share of issues going into this game and will need to take it up a notch. Los Angeles Galaxy have been below their best for well over a year and cannot afford a mishap on Sunday.

Inter Miami form guide: W-L-L-W-L

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Inter Miami have a strong squad

Inter Miami

Former Premier League defender Ryan Shawcross has joined Inter Miami this season and is likely to feature in this game. Gonzalo Higuain showed glimpses of his potential last year and will want to take the MLS by storm in the coming months.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy need to win this game

Los Angeles Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to name a strong side for this game. Javier Hernandez was disappointing last year and will want to make amends for Los Angeles Galaxy this season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Joevin Jones, Leandro Pirez, Ryan Shawcross, Kevin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Matias Pellegrini, Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Daniel Steres, Derrick Williams, Julian Araujo; Jonathan dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget; Victor Vazquez, Efrain Alvarez, Samuel Grandsir; Javier Hernandez

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Inter Miami have added several players to their ranks this season and will want their European experience to come to the fore this year. The likes of Ryan Shawcross, Blaise Matuidi, and Gonzalo Higuain are world-class at their best and will play pivotal roles in this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy have a talisman of their own in Javier Hernandez and the Mexican striker will want to prove his mettle this year. Inter Miami are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight edge going into this match.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

