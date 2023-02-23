Inter Miami host Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts were unable to play three of their five friendies slated for the preseason due to logistical issues. Inter were humbled by Montreal 2-1 in their first friendly before drawing 2-2 against Austin. Not enough preparation, pundits claim, but manager Phil Neville is happy with his squad.

The Herons were the sixth-placed team in the Eastern Conference and 12th overall last season. They qualified for the playoffs but had a fleeting adventure that ended in the first round. Inter open their new MLS campaign without three key players, including centre-back Ian Fray and winger Robbie Robinson, due to injury.

Meanwhile, Montreal finished second in the Eastern Conference last season with 65 points – two behind winners Philadelphia Union. They finished third in the overall standings and participated in the playoffs, where they crashed out in the semifinals. The Canadian outfit are in search of their first MLS Cup, which has eluded them for long.

New manager Hernan Losada, who was appointed in December, inherited an impressive squad capable of bringing home the bacon. However, that comes with additional pressure to live up to the bill. Le CFM have suffered only one defeat against Inter in their last five games, winning the last two.

Inter Miami vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Montreal.

The hosts have won once and lost four times in their last five games against Montreal at home.

Inter have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games at home.

Montreal have won four times and drawn once in their last five road games.

Inter have drawn once and lost four times in their last five games, while Montreal have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Form Guide: Inter Miami – D-L-L-L-L; Montreal – W-W-D-L-W.

Inter Miami vs Montreal Prediction

Gonzalez Higuain, who was the hosts’ top scorer last season with 16 goals, has hung up his boots. Coach Neville will likely build the team around Leonardo Campana, who netted 11 times last campaign.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF



We have signed goalkeeper Cole Jensen, who we selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, to a contract running through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024 and 2025 campaigns.



Find out all the details here: Welcome Cole ✍️We have signed goalkeeper Cole Jensen, who we selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, to a contract running through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024 and 2025 campaigns.Find out all the details here: intermiamicf.co/ColeJensenSign… Welcome Cole ✍️We have signed goalkeeper Cole Jensen, who we selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, to a contract running through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024 and 2025 campaigns.Find out all the details here: intermiamicf.co/ColeJensenSign… https://t.co/Ld3W51dnQV

Romell Quioto and Djordje Mihailovic, who respectively scored 15 and 11 goals for the visitors last season, remain in the team’s roster. Montreal, though, will hope to snatch another win at the DRV PNK Stadium, as they’ve done so recently.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 Montreal

Inter Miami vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

CF Montréal @cfmontreal



Working hard ahead of our first game of the season.



@AllstateCanada #CFMTL On travaille fort, avec samedi en têteWorking hard ahead of our first game of the season. On travaille fort, avec samedi en tête 💪Working hard ahead of our first game of the season.@AllstateCanada #CFMTL https://t.co/6LfTUqvZCX

Tip 3: Montreal to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Inter to score - Yes

