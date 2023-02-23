Inter Miami host Montreal at DRV PNK Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (February 25).
The hosts were unable to play three of their five friendies slated for the preseason due to logistical issues. Inter were humbled by Montreal 2-1 in their first friendly before drawing 2-2 against Austin. Not enough preparation, pundits claim, but manager Phil Neville is happy with his squad.
The Herons were the sixth-placed team in the Eastern Conference and 12th overall last season. They qualified for the playoffs but had a fleeting adventure that ended in the first round. Inter open their new MLS campaign without three key players, including centre-back Ian Fray and winger Robbie Robinson, due to injury.
Meanwhile, Montreal finished second in the Eastern Conference last season with 65 points – two behind winners Philadelphia Union. They finished third in the overall standings and participated in the playoffs, where they crashed out in the semifinals. The Canadian outfit are in search of their first MLS Cup, which has eluded them for long.
New manager Hernan Losada, who was appointed in December, inherited an impressive squad capable of bringing home the bacon. However, that comes with additional pressure to live up to the bill. Le CFM have suffered only one defeat against Inter in their last five games, winning the last two.
Inter Miami vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Inter have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Montreal.
- The hosts have won once and lost four times in their last five games against Montreal at home.
- Inter have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games at home.
- Montreal have won four times and drawn once in their last five road games.
- Inter have drawn once and lost four times in their last five games, while Montreal have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.
- Form Guide: Inter Miami – D-L-L-L-L; Montreal – W-W-D-L-W.
Inter Miami vs Montreal Prediction
Gonzalez Higuain, who was the hosts’ top scorer last season with 16 goals, has hung up his boots. Coach Neville will likely build the team around Leonardo Campana, who netted 11 times last campaign.
Romell Quioto and Djordje Mihailovic, who respectively scored 15 and 11 goals for the visitors last season, remain in the team’s roster. Montreal, though, will hope to snatch another win at the DRV PNK Stadium, as they’ve done so recently.
Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 Montreal
Inter Miami vs Montreal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Montreal
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Montreal to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Inter to score - Yes