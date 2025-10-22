Inter Miami vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th October 2025

Inter Miami host Nashville at Chase Stadium on Friday in round one of the 2025 MLS playoffs. It's the first of their three clashes in the coming days.

Ad

The Lionel Messi-led Herons are fresh off a strong third-place finish in the regular season in the Eastern Conference with 19 wins and 65 points from 34 games.

Interestingly, their last league game of the season before the playoffs was also against Nashville, whom they beat 5-2 on the road.

The evergreen Messi netted a sensational hat-trick, whereas Baltasar Rodriguez and Telasco Segovia scored apiece too as Miami wrapped up the league phase in a stunning fashion. It was their third consecutive top-flight victory.

Ad

Trending

Less than a week later, Javier Mascherano's side are set to face them again and will be relishing the prospect after such a decisive victory against the Coyotes last time out.

Nashville came in sixth place, accruing 11 points fewer than Inter Miami, but doing enough to seal their berth in the playoffs. Towards the tail end of their campaign, Nashville had also won the US Open Cup, beating Austin 2-1 in the finals.

Ad

With the MLS Cup now on the agenda, the Tennessee outfit will be aiming to beef up their backline and put on a stronger show against Lionel Messi and co.

Inter Miami vs Nashville Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 clashes between the sides in the past, with Inter Miami winning eight times over Nashville and losing on four occasions.

The Herons have won their last five clashes with Nashville in all competitions, and remain unbeaten in their last nine. Nashville last beat Miami in May 2023 (2-1 in MLS).

The last six games between these rivals have seen both teams score at least once.

Inter Miami have lost just one of their last eight games, winning six.

Ad

Inter Miami vs Nashville Prediction

The Herons demonstrated their frightening attacking potential last time out, so much so that Nashville's players may not have had sound sleep for the past few days.

With the relentless Messi leading the line once more, the Coyotes will have another big task on their hands, and we expect Inter Miami to secure the win.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville

Inter Miami vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter Miami to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More