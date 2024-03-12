Inter Miami vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2024

Fresh off the back of suffering their first defeat of the season, Inter Miami take on Nashville in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 tie on Wednesday.

With last week’s first leg ending all square, a place in the quarter-finals is very much up for grabs and this makes for a thrilling affair at the Chase Stadium.

A Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday when they were beaten 3-2 by CF Montreal on home turf.

Gerardo Martino’s men had flown out of the blacks this season, picking up seven points from their opening three league games while scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Inter Miami now turn their attention to the Champions League, where they fought back from behind to salvage a vital 2-2 draw against Nashville in the first leg last Thursday.

Elsewhere, Nashville were involved in a share of the spoils once again as they played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with LA Galaxy on Saturday.

Gary Smith’s men have now played out three consecutive stalemates, stretching back to a 4-0 victory over Moca FC in the Champions Cup on February 22.

Nashville are yet to suffer defeat across all competitions this season, picking up two wins and three draws in their five matches so far.

Inter Miami vs Nashville Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Nashville boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Inter Miami have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Inter Miami are on a four-game unbeaten run against Smith’s men, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss in May 2023.

Nashville are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive away matches, picking up two wins and four draws since last August.

Inter Miami have won just two of their last seven competitive home games while losing three and claiming two draws since last September.

Inter Miami vs Nashville Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their narrow defeat against Montreal, Inter Miami will head into the midweek clash looking to bounce back. With the likes of Messi and Luis Suarez expected to return to the starting XI, we see Inter Miami coming away with a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Nashville

Inter Miami vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last seven clashes)