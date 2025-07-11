Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Nashville SC lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form this season. The away side thrashed DC United by a 5-2 margin in the US Open Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Herons edged New England Revolution to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have a slight edge over Nashville SC and have won five out of the 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nashville SC's four victories.

Inter Miami are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Nashville SC and have won each of their last three such games.

Inter Miami have scored nine goals in their last two matches at home and have scored at least three goals in five of their last seven such games.

Nashville SC are unbeaten in their last 12 matches on the trot in the regular season of MLS and have won each of their last four such games.

Lionel Messi have scored five goals in his five matches against Nashville SC in all competitions.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Prediction

Inter Miami have been in excellent form over the past month and will look to be at their prolific best on Saturday. Lionel Messi has been sensational for the Herons and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Nashville SC have also been impressive so far but will be up against a formidable unit in this fixture. Inter Miami are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville SC

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

