Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

The Leagues Cup features an exciting final between two formidable MLS teams this weekend as Nashville SC lock horns with an impressive Inter Miami side at the Geodis Park on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive over the past year. The home side eased past Mexican outfit CF Monterrey by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline in the semi-final and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami are rooted to the bottom of the MLS table at the moment but have come into their own in the Leagues Cup. With Lionel Messi in their ranks, the Herons have been in scintillating form and will look to win their first trophy this year.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have an impressive record against Inter Miami and have won four out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nashville SC's two victories.

Lionel Messi has been virtually unstoppable for Inter Miami and has already bagged nine goals and one assist in only six matches for the club.

Lionel Messi has scored all his nine goals for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup and has now become the competition's top scorer despite playing three matches fewer than the rest of his competitors.

The last three matches between these two teams have not produced a single clean sheet, with Nashville SC scoring eight goals and conceding four goals during this period.

Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, Robert Taylor has scored four goals in six matches - he had managed to score only five goals in the 60 games preceding this run.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Prediction

Inter Miami have transformed into one of the USA's best teams since Lionel Messi's arrival and are on a goalscoring spree at the moment. The Herons have an impeccable squad and will need to step up to the plate in what is set to be their most important game of the season.

Nashville SC are in excellent form at the moment and have troubled Inter Miami on several occasions in the past. Inter Miami are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-2 Nashville SC

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes