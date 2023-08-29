Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Nashville SC take on Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an intriguing clash at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The away side slumped to a shock 4-0 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment but have managed to turn their fortunes around over the past month. The Herons eased past New York Red Bulls by a 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have an impressive record against Inter Miami and have won four out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's three victories.

While Nashville SC have lost only one of their seven matches against Inter Miami in the MLS, they have been eliminated from the US Open Cup and the Leagues Cup by the Herons this season.

After scoring only 28 goals in their first 26 games of the season in all competitions, Inter Miami have scored 27 goals in their last nine matches and are unbeaten during this period.

Lionel Messi has contributed to at least one goal in each of his nine appearances for Inter Miami and has bagged 11 goals and three assists for the club so far.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Prediction

Inter Miami have been in impressive form over the past month and have transformed into a formidable force. Lionel Messi has been virtually unstoppable for his side and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this week.

Nashville SC have endured a shocking slump in recent weeks and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville SC

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes