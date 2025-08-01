Inter Miami vs Necaxa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Inter Miami will square off against Necaxa at Chase Stadium in the group stage of the Leagues Cup on Saturday. Both teams head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Miami met Atlas in their campaign opener earlier this week and registered a 2-1 win. After a goalless first half, Telasco Segovia gave them the lead in the 57th minute. Rivaldo Lozano pulled Atlas level in the 80th minute. Late drama ensued as Marcelo Weigandt's stoppage-time winner was awarded after a lengthy VAR check. Lionel Messi provided the assists for his team's goals.

Los Rayos got their campaign underway against Atlanta United and recorded a 3-0 win. They took the lead thanks to Brad Guzan's own goal, but Aleksei Miranchuk pulled Atlanta level in the 28th minute. Substitute Tomás Badaloni bagged a second-half brace to help his team enjoy a winning start to their campaign.

Inter Miami vs Necaxa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Miami have met Mexican teams six times across all competitions. Notably, they have seen conclusive results in these games, with three wins and three losses apiece.

Los Electricistas have squared off against American teams 10 times. They have also seen conclusive results in these games, recording six wins.

The Herons have lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions, recording five wins. They have scored at least two goals in these wins.

Los Rayos have lost just one of their four games in July. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period and have scored one goal apiece in two games.

Inter Miami vs Necaxa Prediction

The Herons have won three of their four meetings against Liga MX teams in the Leagues Cup thus far. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last 10 games in all competitions and will look to continue their prolific run here.

Los Electricistas are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. They have scored seven goals in these games while conceding three goals. Notably, they have lost four of their six Leagues Cup meetings against MLS-based teams.

Miami have been in good touch recently and, considering their recent record against Mexican teams, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-2 Necaxa

Inter Miami vs Necaxa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

