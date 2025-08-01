Inter Miami vs Necaxa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Aug 01, 2025 21:41 GMT
Inter Miami CF v Atlas FC - Leagues Cup Phase One - Source: Getty
Inter Miami lock horns with Necaxa in the Leagues Cup

Inter Miami will square off against Necaxa at Chase Stadium in the group stage of the Leagues Cup on Saturday. Both teams head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Ad

Miami met Atlas in their campaign opener earlier this week and registered a 2-1 win. After a goalless first half, Telasco Segovia gave them the lead in the 57th minute. Rivaldo Lozano pulled Atlas level in the 80th minute. Late drama ensued as Marcelo Weigandt's stoppage-time winner was awarded after a lengthy VAR check. Lionel Messi provided the assists for his team's goals.

Los Rayos got their campaign underway against Atlanta United and recorded a 3-0 win. They took the lead thanks to Brad Guzan's own goal, but Aleksei Miranchuk pulled Atlanta level in the 28th minute. Substitute Tomás Badaloni bagged a second-half brace to help his team enjoy a winning start to their campaign.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Inter Miami vs Necaxa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams will meet for the first time.
  • Miami have met Mexican teams six times across all competitions. Notably, they have seen conclusive results in these games, with three wins and three losses apiece.
  • Los Electricistas have squared off against American teams 10 times. They have also seen conclusive results in these games, recording six wins.
  • The Herons have lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions, recording five wins. They have scored at least two goals in these wins.
  • Los Rayos have lost just one of their four games in July. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period and have scored one goal apiece in two games.
Ad

Inter Miami vs Necaxa Prediction

The Herons have won three of their four meetings against Liga MX teams in the Leagues Cup thus far. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last 10 games in all competitions and will look to continue their prolific run here.

Los Electricistas are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. They have scored seven goals in these games while conceding three goals. Notably, they have lost four of their six Leagues Cup meetings against MLS-based teams.

Ad

Miami have been in good touch recently and, considering their recent record against Mexican teams, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-2 Necaxa

Inter Miami vs Necaxa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author
Shubham Dupare

Shubham Dupare

Twitter icon

Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.

For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea."

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications