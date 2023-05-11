Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with Phil Neville's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Preview

Inter Miami are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side edged Charleston Battery to a 1-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. The Revs suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Pittsburgh Riverhounds in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami and New England Revolution are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two games apiece out of the four matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams saw Inter Miami's Leonardo Campana scoring a hat-trick away from home - the only hat-trick New England Revolution have conceded at the Bruce Arena.

After a run of six defeats on the trot in the MLS, Inter Miami have managed to win their last two matches in the competition.

New England Revolution have picked up 10 points from their five games away from home in the MLS so far this season - the joint-best tally in this regard in the competition so far.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have made a commendable start to their season and will need to make the most of their purple patch. The Revs were poor in their US Open Cup defeat and will need to put up an immediate response this weekend.

Inter Miami have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. New England Revolution are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-3 New England Revolution

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bobby Wood to score - Yes

