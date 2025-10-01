Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Preview

Inter Miami are currently in fourth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Herons slumped to a shock 5-3 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side eased past Atlanta United by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have a good recent record against New England Revolution and have won six out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's three victories.

Inter Miami are on an unbeaten run of four matches on the trot in all competitions before they suffered a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in their previous game in MLS.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, were on a winless run of four consecutive matches in all competitions before they secured a 2-0 victory against Atlanta United in their previous game.

Inter Miami have won each of their last three matches against New England Revolution in all competitions and have scored 12 goals in these games.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Prediction

Inter Miami have been in impressive attacking form this season but have a few defensive issues to address in the coming weeks. Luis Suarez scored a brace against Chicago Fire and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

New England Revolution managed to arrest their slump against Atlanta United but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 New England Revolution

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

