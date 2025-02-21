Inter Miami vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS kicks off with its first set of matches this weekend as New York City FC take on Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an intriguing clash at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Preview

Inter Miami finished at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings last season but suffered an aggregate defeat against Atlanta United in the MLS Cup final. The Herons defeated Sporting Kansas City by a 1-0 margin in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New York City FC, on the other hand, finished in sixth place in the Eastern Conference league table last season and have fairly impressive over the past year. The away side defeated Minnesota United by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an excellent record against Inter Miami and have won seven out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's paltry one victory.

Inter Miami have won only one of their 11 matches against New York City FC in all competitions but have played out draws in each of their last three such games.

Inter Miami picked up a total of 74 points in the regular season of MLS and achieved 22 victories in the process last season - a record on both fronts in the competition.

Lionel Messi became the first player to average more than two goal contributions per game in MLS history last season.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Prediction

Inter Miami have an impeccable unit at their disposal and will look to break new records in the regular season this year. Lionel Messi pulled off a spectacular goal in frigid conditions in Kansas City this week and will look to make his mark yet again this weekend.

New York City FC can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive record in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 New York City FC

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

