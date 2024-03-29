Inter Miami vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the Chase Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Herons suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat against local rivals New York Red Bulls in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an excellent recent record against Inter Miami and have won seven out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's paltry one victory.

Inter Miami have lost seven of their nine matches against New York City FC but have managed to remain unbeaten in their last two matches at home against the New York outfit.

Inter Miami suffered a 4-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls last week - their largest margin of defeat in the MLS since a 5-1 loss against Austin FC in March 2022.

Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, the Herons have only 10 of the 36 matches they have played in the MLS when he has been unavailable for selection.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Prediction

Inter Miami were given a reality check by New York Red Bulls last week and have a few amends to make ahead of this game. With Lionel Messi unavailable at the moment, Luis Suarez will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

New York City FC can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a strong opponent this weekend. Inter Miami are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 New York City FC

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Suarez to score - Yes