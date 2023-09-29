Inter Miami vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York City FC lock horns with Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side eased past Toronto FC by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment but have improved in recent weeks. The Herons slumped to a 2-1 defeat in the US Open Cup final in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an excellent record against Inter Miami and have won seven out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's paltry one victory.

Inter Miami have lost seven of their eight matches against New York City FC in the MLS, with their only victory against the away side coming by a 3-2 margin in August 2022.

Inter Miami were on an unbeaten run of nine matches at home in all competitions before their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final.

New York City FC have defeated Toronto FC and Orlando City in their last two matches - their first such streak in the MLS since April this year.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Prediction

Inter Miami have stuttered over the past week and will be intent on making amends going into this game. The Herons have a good squad at their disposal and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

New York City FC have an excellent record at the DRV PNK stadium and will look to make the most of their form. The away side is in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-3 New York City FC

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andres Jasson to score - Yes