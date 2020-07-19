Inter Miami vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Inter Miami are set to face New York City FC in their next MLS fixture at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex tomorrow.

Both teams are in poor form coming into this game. Inter Miami and New York City FC have lost their opening two games, and lie at the bottom of Group A.

Inter Miami lost 2-1 to Philadelphia Union in their most recent MLS fixture. Kai Wagner and Kacper Przybylko scored the goals for Philadelphia, with Rodolfo Pizarro scoring the consolation goal for Inter Miami. To make things worse, Andres Reyes got sent off late in the game.

New York City FC, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Orlando City. A brace from Chris Mueller and a goal from Tesho Akindele sealed the deal for Orlando City. Jesus Medina scored the lone goal for his club.

Jesus Medina scored with a great goal for NYCFC

Inter Miami vs New York City FC head-to-head

Inter Miami are a newly-found club, who began playing in the MLS this year. As such, Inter Miami and New York City FC are yet to face each other.

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: L-L-L

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: L-L-L

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Team News

For Inter Miami, defender Andres Reyes is suspended, having been sent off in the game against Philadelphia Union. Midfielders George Acosta and David Norman Jr., as well as defender Denso Ulysse are injured. Forward Robbie Robinson has left the team due to personal reasons and will not be involved.

Injured: Denso Ulysse, George Acosta, David Norman Jr.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andres Reyes

Not Available: Robbie Robinson

New York City FC manager Ronny Deila will have a fairly full squad to choose from. Apart from Argentine midfielder Maxi Moralez, who is a doubt, all other players are fit and ready.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Maxi Moralez

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Robles, Nicolas Figal, Roman Torres, Dylan Nealis, Ben Sweat, Will Trapp, Victor Ulloa, Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini, Julian Carranza

New York City FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sean Johnson, James Sands, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Alexander Ring, Anton Tinnerholm, Jesus Medina, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Ronald Matarrita, Valentin Castellanos, Heber

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Prediction

Inter Miami will aim to get the first win in their short spell as a club. Much will be expected from attacking midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, who joined the club from Monterrey and is a Mexico international. Pizarro scored the first goal in the club's history and the 26-year old looks like a good acquisition.

Rodolfo Pizarro scored a goal showing great teamwork





New York City FC, on the other hand, need a win to kickstart their campaign. Finnish midfielder Alexander Ring, who also captains the club, has had a good couple of games. Luxembourg centre-back Maxime Chanot too, has been in fine form.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1:1 New York City FC

