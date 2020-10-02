Inter Miami vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Eastern Conference of the MLS features an exciting game this weekend as Inter Miami CF take on an impressive New York City FC side at the Miami Freedom Park. The home side has been bolstered by a few new acquisitions and may well stand a chance in this game.

New York City FC have come of age in the MLS this season and are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The away side thrashed Cincinnati by a 4-0 margin last week and are well-placed to dominate this fixture.

Gonzalo Higuain had a disappointing debut for Inter Miami last week as the Argentine veteran missed a penalty in his side's 3-0 defeat against a strong Philadelphia outfit. Higuain did have his moments during the game and will hope to bag his first goal for the club in this fixture.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

Inter Miami is relatively new to the MLS and have played only one fixture against New York City FC in their history. The home side is yet to win a game against New York City and will want to improve their record with a victory this weekend.

The only match played between the two sides took place in the 'MLS is Back' tournament earlier this year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for New York City. Ismael Tajouri scored the winning goal on the day and will play an important role in this game.

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: L-L-W-L-W

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: W-L-D-W-D

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Team News

Inter Miami have to account for a few injuries. Image Source: SportsPro Media

Inter Miami

George Acosta, David Norman Junior and Denso Ulysse are currently injured for Inter Miami and will not be a part of this game. Marquee signings Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain are expected to be in the line-up for this game.

Injured: George Acosta, Denso Ulysse, David Norman Junior

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC reached the quarterfinals in the MLS tournament

New York City FC

The away side has several injury concerns to deal with as prodigious youngster Gedion Zelalem is currently nursing an injury. Maxi Moralez and star forward Heber have also been ruled and will not be a part of the starting eleven.

Injured: Gedion Zelalem, Maxi Moralez, Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Robles; Ben Sweat, Andres Reyes, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Victor Ulloa, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Juan Agudelo; Gonzalo Higuain

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Gudmundur Thorarinsson; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Ismael Tajouri, Jesus Medina, Alexander Ring; Valentin Castellanos

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Prediction

Inter Miami have made massive investments in their squad this season and the likes of Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain will have to come good for the team sooner rather than later. The home side may well be able to clinch a point in this game.

New York City FC might still have a chance of finishing in the top four this season and are likely to take an offensive approach to this fixture. Inter Miami have plenty of experience in their line-up, however, and will want to give a good account of themselves this weekend.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 New York City FC

