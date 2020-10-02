San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Western Conference of the MLS is back with an exciting game this weekend as the Los Angeles Galaxy take on the San Jose Earthquakes in what may well be a crucial fixture for both teams. The Earthquakes have struggled in the MLS this season and will have a point to prove in this game.

The Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in a lowly eleventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have endured a difficult season. The away side has suffered three consecutive defeats in recent weeks and will need to bounce back in this game.

The San Jose Earthquakes are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS table but did manage to pick up a shock victory against Los Angeles FC last week. With the Los Angeles Galaxy in the middle of a rough patch, the Earthquakes will view this game as an opportunity to pick up a much-needed victory.

BEAT LA



BEAT LA



BEAT LA pic.twitter.com/OOzNQDvlRj — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) September 28, 2020

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

The San Jose Earthquakes share an intriguing rivalry with the Los Angeles Galaxy and have played a total of 61 fixtures against the away side. The Earthquakes have a marginal upper hand as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 24 games as opposed to the Galaxy's 22 victories.

The previous meeting between these two sides took place only three weeks ago and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams will have been equally disappointed with the result and will hope to put in a better performance this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-D-D

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

The San Jose Earthquakes have a difficult task

San Jose Earthquakes

Oswaldo Alanis and Guram Kashia are both injured at the moment and will be unable to take the field for the San Jose Earthquakes this weekend. Danny Hoesen is back in the squad and might make a substitute appearance tomorrow.

Injured: Oswaldo Alanis, Guram Kashia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Danilo Acosta is currently injured. Image Source: LA Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy

The Los Angeles Galaxy will have to do without left-back Danilo Acosta in this game. Javier Hernandez is likely to lead the forward line for the away side and will have to put in a good performance.

Advertisement

Injured: Danilo Acosta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Vega; Marcos Lopez, Florian Jungwirth, Tanner Beason, Nick Lima; Judson, Tommy Thompson, Jackson Yueill; Valeri Qazaishvili, Andres Rios, Cristian Espinoza

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Bingham; Rolf Feltscher, Daniel Steres, Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua; Perry Kitchen, Joe Corona; Julian Araujo, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Pavon; Javier Hernandez

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

The Los Angeles Galaxy have not clicked as a unit this season and will hope that the likes of Javier Hernandez and Cristian Pavon will bring their international experience to the fore in this fixture. The Galaxy also have several defensive issues to resolve and need to be at their best this weekend.

The San Jose Earthquakes will take plenty of heart from their 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC last week but cannot afford to be complacent against the Los Angeles Galaxy. Both sides have their fair share of problems and are likely to share the spoils yet again in this game.

Advertisement

Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Also Read: UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Team of the season